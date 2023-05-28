Riverwalk and Chalkfest in full swing this weekend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Saturday was the first day of the second annual Riverwalk Chalk Fest.

The event kicked off in the afternoon along Isabella Street where more than 20 artists from all over took part in the colorful event to show off their breathtaking art skills.

In addition to the artists, there was food and live entertainment.

The festival continues today from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.