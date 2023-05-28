Watch CBS News
Local News

Riverwalk and Chalkfest in full swing this weekend

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Riverwalk Chalk Fest takes over North Shore
Riverwalk Chalk Fest takes over North Shore 00:26

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Saturday was the first day of the second annual Riverwalk Chalk Fest. 

The event kicked off in the afternoon along Isabella Street where more than 20 artists from all over took part in the colorful event to show off their breathtaking art skills. 

In addition to the artists, there was food and live entertainment. 

The festival continues today from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. 

First published on May 28, 2023 / 11:18 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.