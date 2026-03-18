Texas man wanted for allegedly exposing himself to multiple women at Pittsburgh park

Pittsburgh police are asking for the public's help in finding a man who allegedly exposed himself to multiple people at Riverview Park.

According to court documents provided to KDKA-TV, Jonah Roby is being accused of flashing women at the park late last week. Police said that the 33-year-old man was later identified by several of the victims in a photo lineup.

On Sunday, according to one of the criminal complaints, police were called to the park for reports of a man masturbating. The victim called the police and said she felt someone had been following her. When she turned around, she saw a man masturbating while standing on the trail.

The victim ran away, and when she spoke with officers, she said she didn't know where the man went, but provided a description.

Not long after, officers spotted a vehicle with New York license plates leaving the park that had been involved in multiple indecent exposure incidents in the park. It was pulled over, and the driver was identified as Roby.

After he consented to a search of the vehicle, officers said the steering wheel appeared to be covered in an oily substance, and open jars of coconut body oil and lotion were found in the back.

Roby did not have a valid license, and he was cited and released. Meanwhile, the vehicle he was driving was towed, causing Roby to leave in an Uber.

Police learned that the man is a registered sex offender from Texas, and police believe he may be headed back there.

He is now facing charges of stalking and indecent exposure.