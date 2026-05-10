Riverlife's Shore Thing returning to Pittsburgh for second season

Riverlife will reopen its free-to-access barge platform, Shore Thing, on May 22 along the Allegheny River for a second summer season following a successful 2025 debut.

Shore Thing will operate through mid-October between the Roberto Clemente and Andy Warhol bridges on Pittsburgh's North Shore. Visitors can board from Allegheny Landing.

Shore Thing drew more than 50,000 visitors during its pilot season last year, according to a press release provided by Riverlife.

The venue will offer expanded hours in 2026, opening from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays, and noon to 10 p.m. Sundays. The site will remain closed Mondays.

"At Riverlife, we are dedicated to connecting people through exceptional places and experiences on our rivers," Riverlife president and CEO Matthew Galluzzo said in a statement.

BG Brewing will return with food and beverage service featuring what organizers described as "Pittsburgh to the Pacific" flavors, including sandwiches, plate lunches, cocktails and nonalcoholic drinks.

More than 70 free programs and events are planned throughout the summer. Highlights include Riverlife Chalk Fest on May 30-31, a weekly Thursday live music series beginning June 4 and Sunday community yoga classes starting June 7.

Programming will also feature performances from the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra and The August Wilson African American Cultural Center's jazzjAM series.

New public art installations are planned for the site, including a stained-glass-inspired shade canopy created by Pittsburgh artists Kelly Jimenez and Alejandro Franco of La Vispera.

More information is available at this link.