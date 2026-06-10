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Etna pizzeria working to "navigate this difficult time" following crash into shop last month

By
Mike Darnay
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.
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Mike Darnay

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Rising Crust Pizzeria in Etna says it's working navigate a difficult time after a truck slammed into the side of the popular shop last month. 

The pizza shop took to social media on Tuesday, saying that they know many people have been waiting for an update and that they appreciate people's patience. 

"The past few days have been a whirlwind as we've worked through the aftermath of the accident and figured out our next steps."

Late last month, a truck slammed through the side of the building along Butler Street when a driver lost control having just exited Route 28.

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One person was hurt Tuesday evening when two vehicles slammed through the side of Rising Crust Pizzeria along Butler Street in Etna Borough. KDKA Drone Team / KDKA Photojournalist Ian Smith

The driver of the truck was taken to the hospital and the pizza shop asked Tuesday that people continue to keep that person in their thoughts and prayers.

Rising Crust also acknowledged the support of the community in the wake of the crash.

"The kindness, encouragement, and concern we have received have been truly overwhelming, and we are so thankful for each and every one of you," the shop said.  

The shop that while they don't know exactly what lies ahead, they will be back and ready to serve the community as soon as they can. 

"Thank you for your patience, support, and understanding," the shop said.  

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