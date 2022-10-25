Rise in RSV cases leading to long wait times at local ER

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- As area doctors are seeing a rise in case of RSV, a respiratory virus that can be serious among children, UPMC Children's Hospital is reporting elevated wait times in its emergency room.

On Monday evening, the hospital was saying that families could expect to wait more than 7 hours to be seen.

Doctors say you should call your pediatrician with concerns, but that it's fine to take your child to an urgent care facility, where wait times are much lower.

If your child is having symptoms like a profusely running nose, they can be treated at home with a nasal suction.

Doctors say the time to go to the emergency room is if your child starts wheezing, is using all of their energy to breathe, or is unable to eat.