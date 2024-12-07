Spaghetti dinner fundraiser planned to help employees of Riley's Pour House

CARNEGIE, Pa. (KDKA) - Today, members of the community will get together to help a beloved bar in Carnegie.

Tents are up for a fundraiser to help Riley's Pour House which caught fire less than a month ago.

The Carnegie Fraternal Order of Eagles is hosting a spaghetti dinner fundraiser to help the employees of Riley's Pour House.

It goes from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and it costs $10 cash. There will be spaghetti, salad, bread, and dessert. They also will have raffles, a chance auction, and other tickets for prizes.

Riley's was a place that a lot of people cared about and we have seen that by the support it's received over the past month.

Plenty of regulars spent time there and shared memories from their favorite watering hole on East Main Street.

Mayor Stacie Riley said just days after the fire that it was in her blood. She worked there and kicked off her councilwoman and mayoral campaigns there.

She also went on to say that the town has been tested numerous times and it always recovers and always rebuilds.

Last month, in the wake of the fire, many of the holiday market vendors were donating parts of their proceeds to Riley's employees.

One of the bar's co-owers said that they will rebuild and today's fundraiser is part of that as well as continued support for the employees affected by the fire.