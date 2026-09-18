Nearly 2 years after a fire destroyed a beloved Carnegie pub, they're about to rebuild

After a fire destroyed a popular Carnegie establishment almost two years ago, the groundbreaking for the rebuild happened Friday.

Riley's Pour House has been a staple for more than four decades in the region. After the fire in November of 2024, it's been a vacant lot on Main Street.

The images from that fire were hard for people in Carnegie when Riley's Pour House burned down. It hurt owners like Joe Riley, who made it a beacon for the region.

"Our establishment, our gathering spot, has touched so many people's lives," Riley said.

Over the past 22 months, the owners have been working to get the gravel lot back to a pub that makes memories. The idea of the pub not being rebuilt was never thought, even though materials and costs are not going to be easy.

"To build right now is really a testament to our passion to bring this great pub back," Riley said.

Construction will start on the bar next week.

For so long, it's been a task to get to the groundbreaking for Riley. Now, it's a dash to build something to bring the community back. The goal is to make it something that still feels like it's been there for 40-plus years.

"It's gonna fit in on the main street of Carnegie like it's been there, but yet it's gonna be a very efficient building that's gonna serve our customers well for a lot of years to come," Riley said over Zoom.

The hope is to have the new pub open as soon as the end of February next year. That would make it just in time for St. Patrick's Day in the spring.