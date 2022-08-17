Riley Williams, Pennsylvania woman accused of stealing Nancy Pelosi's laptop, denied trial venue change

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A judge denied a request from Riley Williams to have her trial moved from Washington, D.C.

The Pennsylvania woman is accused of stealing Nancy Pelosi's laptop during the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol and later getting rid of it. Williams argued for a venue change in order to be tried by an impartial jury.

Back in June, she also requested the conditions of her release be modified, but that was also rejected.