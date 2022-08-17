Watch CBS News
Local News

Riley Williams, Pennsylvania woman accused of stealing Nancy Pelosi's laptop, denied trial venue change

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Pa. woman accused of stealing Nancy Pelosi's laptop denied trial venue change
Pa. woman accused of stealing Nancy Pelosi's laptop denied trial venue change 00:24

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A judge denied a request from Riley Williams to have her trial moved from Washington, D.C. 

The Pennsylvania woman is accused of stealing Nancy Pelosi's laptop during the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol and later getting rid of it. Williams argued for a venue change in order to be tried by an impartial jury. 

Back in June, she also requested the conditions of her release be modified, but that was also rejected.

First published on August 16, 2022 / 8:50 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.