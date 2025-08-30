Marchiol and White shine, West Virginia beats Robert Morris 45-3 in Rich Rodriguez's coaching return

Nicco Marchiol passed for one touchdown and threw for another, Jahiem White had two short TD runs and West Virginia beat Robert Morris 45-3 on Saturday in Rich Rodriguez's coaching return with the Mountaineers.

Heavy favorite West Virginia scored easily on possessions to start each half, but struggled in between in the season opener for both teams.

The Mountaineers lost fumbles on three straight drives in the second quarter and let their Championship Subdivision opponent hang around for a while to the dismay of Rodriguez, who coached at West Virginia from 2001 to 2007 and was hired last December to take over for the fired Neal Brown.

West Virginia led just 10-3 at halftime before White had TD runs of 1 and 4 yards in the third quarter. The second score came after linebacker Reid Carrico recovered a fumble at the Robert Morris 24.

White rushed for 93 yards on 18 carries. He's taken over the bulk of rushing load this season after splitting duties a year ago with the now-departed CJ Donaldson.

Marchiol was efficient and improved to 4-0 as a starter. The junior completed 17 of 20 passes for 224 yards, including a 46-yard TD toss to Cam Vaughn, who made an over-the-shoulder catch in stride down the right sideline. Vaughn, who came with Rodriguez from Jacksonville State, had seven catches for 127 yards.

Marchiol opened the scoring with a 10-yard TD run. The Mountaineers also got fourth-quarter TD runs of 26 yards from Cyncir Bowers and 59 yards from backup quarterback Scotty Fox Jr.

Robert Morris: The Colonials punted 11 times, were limited to 123 yards of offense, and lost their eighth straight season opener.

West Virginia: The Mountaineers had nine penalties for 69 yards and will need to focus on holding onto the ball.

Up next

UCF: Plays at Youngstown State next Saturday.

West Virginia: Travels to Ohio next Saturday.

