Missing man found dead in Pittsburgh area, sparking homicide investigation

A missing man was found dead in the Pittsburgh area, sparking a homicide investigation, authorities said.

A spokesperson for the Allegheny County Police Department said a body was found on Sept. 18 around 8:40 p.m. in the woods behind Melvin Court in Penn Hills. The body was later identified as 60-year-old Ricci Cloonan, who county police said had been missing since Sept. 14.

The spokesperson for county police said detectives are investigating his death as a homicide. The man's cause and manner of death are pending a determination from the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office.

No other information about the man's disappearance was released, including why it is being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information on the case can call the county police tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.