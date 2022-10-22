Reward offered for information in 2011 disappearance of Ambridge man Kenneth Williams

AMBRIDGE, Pa. (KDKA) - A large reward is being offered for help finding an Ambridge man who has been missing for 11 years.

"Somebody knows something, somebody knows something," said Aishia Fisher, Kenneth Williams' sister.

Family members are still holding out hope that Williams will be found. He was 29 when he disappeared in May 2011. He was last seen in Monaca.

"The family members, they want answers," said Beaver County Detective Lieutenant Timmie Patrick. "We want answers. Because no one would just disappear for no apparent reason."

A reward is drawing attention to the cold case that has stumped investigators. Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers and the Beaver County Crime Solvers are offering a $10,000 reward for one week.

Fisher says she spoke with her brother the day before he went missing.

"He was concerned, perplexed about -- apparently someone owed him something and he tried to collect it and they were upset that he was trying to collect what they owed him," Fisher said.

She believes whoever he was talking about had something to do with his disappearance.

Police found Williams' vehicle in Morgantown, West Virginia. But there was no sign of him. Patrick says foul play is suspected.

Kenneth Williams of Ambridge disappeared in May 2011. His family & Beaver County detectives are holding out hope he’ll be found & the cold case will be solved. A $10,000 reward is being offered for a week. We’re talking to his sister and a detective on the case tonight on @KDKA. pic.twitter.com/plIMyXPKpT — Jessica Guay (@JessicaGuayTV) October 22, 2022

"You just don't drive to that location and drop a vehicle off," Patrick said. "I mean, someone has to at least follow you because it is a heavily wooded area, it's in a remote area of West Virginia."

"Someone has to know what happened to Kenneth Williams," Patrick said.

Anyone with information that could help solve the case is asked to anonymously call Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers.

"He would always say, 'I want to be a millionaire, but I don't want anybody to know that I'm a millionaire. I just want to go somewhere where nobody knows my name,'" Fisher said. "And I guess that's what I hold on to. That's what I hold on to. Nonetheless, whatever the end result is, we just need closure."

The reward will be offered until Oct. 27 but Patrick says if someone comes forward after that, they would still likely put money forward.