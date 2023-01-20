Reward being offered for information related to emaciated puppy found in Beaver County

BEAVER FALLS (KDKA) - The Beaver County Humane Society is offering a $500 reward for information related to a stray, emaciated puppy found in a wooded area on Thursday.

The puppy was brought to the humane society for treatment and the puppy was found to be hypothermic, soaked in urine, and too weak to stand due to an old injury to its left front leg. The puppy also appeared to have an extreme case of parasites and malnutrition which caused it to be anemic.

The humane society said they are unsure if the puppy had been out in the elements for an extended period of time or dumped recently.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Beaver County Humane Society Police Department at 724-775-5801 ext. 110.

