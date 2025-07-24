Pittsburgh gets a return of hot and humid weather with storms closing out the week

Hot and humid weather is back today.

Did you miss it? It's going to be around for a while with highs near 90° through at least Tuesday of next week. So if you want to impress friends and neighbors, here's a handy tip.

You can get a big tip on just how humid things are going to be by just looking at morning lows. The higher the humidity, the higher the dew point. The temperature can't fall below the dew point. So when we are humid, our morning temperatures are high.

Conditions in the Pittsburgh region on July 24, 2025 KDKA Weather Center

When more comfy air moves in, our morning temperatures can drop. So when checking out today's 7-day forecast, you can really see when the humid air will be in place.

The other big story is a return of downpours and the risk of flash flooding that is coming our way, and arriving on Friday. Not everyone is going to see big rain totals, but those who do will have a chance for flash flooding. Any storms during the afternoon will bring frequent lightning and some gusty winds. Our severe weather chances right now look marginal at best, but can't be ruled out.

If you're heading to Latrobe this weekend, here's the Steelers Training Camp forecast KDKA Weather Center

When it comes to the forecast, highs today should hit the low 90s in most places. Rain chances should be enough to keep highs in the mid to upper 80s on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, with morning lows in the mid to low 70s due to how humid it will be. Rain chances on each of those days will be isolated to scattered with downpours possible.

Monday rain chances look to be in the isolated range, with scattered rain chances back on Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will return to be near or just below average the rest of next week.

7-day forecast: July 24, 2025 KDKA Weather Center

