Retired Pittsburgh police K-9 Fredy dies

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Retired Pittsburgh police K-9 Fredy has died.

In a Facebook post on Monday, the Pittsburgh Police K-9 Unit said the 10-year-old died unexpectedly.

"RIP Fredy. Your loyal service to the City of Pittsburgh and its citizens will never be forgotten," the post said.

The post said Fredy was a patrol and explosive detection K-9. He began serving with the K-9 unit in June 2013 and retired in January 2023.

He spent the last six months of retirement with his handler.