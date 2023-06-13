Watch CBS News
Local News

Retired Pittsburgh police K-9 Fredy dies

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA News Update PM: June 13, 2023
KDKA News Update PM: June 13, 2023 02:04

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Retired Pittsburgh police K-9 Fredy has died.

In a Facebook post on Monday, the Pittsburgh Police K-9 Unit said the 10-year-old died unexpectedly. 

"RIP Fredy. Your loyal service to the City of Pittsburgh and its citizens will never be forgotten," the post said.

The post said Fredy was a patrol and explosive detection K-9. He began serving with the K-9 unit in June 2013 and retired in January 2023.

He spent the last six months of retirement with his handler.

First published on June 13, 2023 / 7:35 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.