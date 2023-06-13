Retired Pittsburgh police K-9 Fredy dies
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Retired Pittsburgh police K-9 Fredy has died.
In a Facebook post on Monday, the Pittsburgh Police K-9 Unit said the 10-year-old died unexpectedly.
"RIP Fredy. Your loyal service to the City of Pittsburgh and its citizens will never be forgotten," the post said.
The post said Fredy was a patrol and explosive detection K-9. He began serving with the K-9 unit in June 2013 and retired in January 2023.
He spent the last six months of retirement with his handler.
