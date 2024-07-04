Beloved retired North Versailles K-9 dies

NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. (KDKA) -- A retired and beloved North Versailles police K-9 has died.

The North Versailles Police K-9 Unit said on Wednesday that it's mourning the death of K-9 Laky, one of its "bravest and most loyal members."

"Laky, a dedicated Belgian Malinois, devoted his life to ensuring the safety and security of the North Versailles community alongside his handler and lifelong companion, Chief Locke for 9 years," the unit wrote in a Facebook post.

(Photo: North Versailles Police K-9 Unit/Facebook)

The unit said Laky was born with "an innate sense of duty and discipline" and began his service at a young age. He developed an "unbreakable bond" with Chief Locke, which was "a testament to the deep connection that can exist between a handler and their canine partner."

"Throughout his service, Laky was instrumental in the apprehension of numerous suspects, detection of illicit narcotics, and played a critical role in various community activities. Children in schools loved seeing him, knowing they were in the presence of a true hero. Laky was not only a protector but also an ambassador of goodwill, bridging the gap between law enforcement and the community," the Facebook post said.

After retiring, Laky enjoyed relaxing at home with his family and fury siblings surrounded by plenty of toys and treats.

"Laky's legacy will be remembered by every officer of the North Versailles Police Department, every child he comforted and played with, along with every community member he protected. We bid farewell to a true hero, a beacon of hope, and a loyal friend," the unit said.