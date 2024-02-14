Retired Allegheny County police horse dies

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Allegheny County police are mourning the death of a 33-year-old retired police horse named King.

"We are sad to announce the passing of retired Allegheny County Police horse King," the police department wrote in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

The police department said King served with their Mounted Patrol Unit for a decade before retiring in 2016. He had an exciting career, working through the G20 Summit, a Super Bowl parade, a Stanley Cup parade and "countless other community events."

We are sad to announce the passing of retired Allegheny County Police horse King. King served with our Mounted Unit... Posted by Allegheny County Police Department on Wednesday, February 14, 2024

Police said the 33-year-old thoroughbred was bred to race but was donated to the department from a farm in Westmoreland County.

King died overnight at Round Hill Park, where he was enjoying his retirement, police said.

"RIP King. Thank you for a job well done," the department wrote on Facebook.

The Allegheny County Police Department says its Mounted Patrol Unit was established in 1932 by a group of officers who served with the U.S. Calvary in World War I. Back then, with 48 mounts, there were more horses than human officers in the county.

Today there are only nine horses that serve in parades and festivals. They're also often used for educational purposes. There's Henry, Livy, Milo, Happy, Mackie, Jimbo, Cappy and Brando. The Mounted Unit said it's always looking to add more horses through donations.

The Pittsburgh Bureau of Police also has its own mounted patrol that can often be found participating in outreach programs and community events in and around the city.