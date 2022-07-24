Rescue mission underway to locate missing person on Youghiogheny River

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A dive team from Murrysville was called in to assist several departments on the Yough River. This all happened off Layton Road.

According to the Murrysville Medic One dive team, crews were searching for a missing victim. The coroner was called to the scene as well.

State police officials in Belle Vernon have taken over the investigation.

