Report: T.J. Watt expected to be placed on injured reserve
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Steelers are expected to place T.J. Watt on injured reserve as he rehabs the injury he suffered during Sunday's win over the Bengals.
According to NFL Insider Field Yates, the move could come as soon as today or sometime this week.
Watt left Sunday's game against the Bengals with an injury. He is reported to have suffered a torn pectoral muscle, and his rehab is said to take about six weeks.
During his weekly press conference earlier this week, head coach Mike Tomlin ruled Watt out from playing in Sunday's game against the Patriots, but would not commit to any other timelines beyond that.
