Penguins agree to six-year deal with forward Bryan Rust

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - In Rust the Penguins trust.

The team announced Rust has agreed to a six-year, $30.75 million extension.

Rust, set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer, will not be testing the market and returning to Pittsburgh.

In 60 games this past season, Rust set career-highs in assists and points, scoring 24 goals, adding 34 assists, good for 58 points.

His career-high in goals came before the pandemic shut down the 2019-20 season when he scored 27 goals in 55 games.

The Penguins selected Rust in the third round of the 2010 NHL Entry Draft and the 80th overall pick made his NHL debut in the 2014-15 season, but really made his mark during the 2016 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

"Bryan exemplifies what it means to be a Pittsburgh Penguin," said General Manager Ron Hextall. "Since being drafted by Pittsburgh, he has developed into a versatile player and leader on our team, capable of contributing in any situation. His leadership qualities and experience as a two-time Stanley Cup champion is an important piece of our team."

Called up midseason, Rust made his name as a big-time player, scoring two game-winning goals, including a pair of goals in game seven of the conference final, helping the Penguins to a 2-1 victory over Tampa Bay and punching their ticket to the Stanley Cup Final.

Rust is just one of a few key free agents the Penguins will look to re-sign this summer and that includes franchise defenseman Kris Letang and their other big-name center, Evgeni Malkin.

According to the website CapFriendly, with Rust's extension of $5.125M/season, the team will have just a little over $23M in cap space heading into the 2022-23 season.