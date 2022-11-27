Report: lung cancer survival rates rising

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's the leading cause of cancer deaths -- lung cancer.

It kills more people in the U.S. than colon, breast, and prostate cancers combined. But a just-released report showed that the trend may be slowing.

The American Lung Association found the five-year lung cancer survival rate increased from 21% in 2014 to 25% in 2018.

Pennslyvania ranked 12th in the nation for lung cancer survival, with a rate of nearly 27%.

The odds of surviving cancer increase significantly when it is diagnosed early.

"The challenge is getting the word out there. Making people understand the risks of lung cancer, providing them with options in terms of how to get diagnosed with lung cancer, and then really explaining the importance of getting treated," said Dr. Bobby Mahajan, pulmonologist and national spokesperson for the American Lung Association.

Some research suggests as many as 60,000 lives could be saved each year if the recommended 14.5 million Americans get a lung cancer screening.