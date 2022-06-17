Watch CBS News
Report: Leet Township Police chief claims he's been punished for political views

FAIR OAKS, Pa. (KDKA) - The police chief in Leet Township claims he's being treated unfairly and it's all because of politics.

Michael Molinaro was named chief last year and according to a report from our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, he fired an officer citing various concerns and then the township commission reinstated that officer.

From there, Molinaro was put on leave by the commissioners.

He said it's all because he supports the commissioners' political rivals.

Molinaro has since filed a civil rights complaint in federal court.

First published on June 17, 2022 / 5:04 AM

