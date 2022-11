Reopening mass held at St. Mary of Czestochowa

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A reopening mass was held on Sunday at St. Mary's Church in New Kensington.

The church had been closed since April of 202 when it was heavily damaged during a tornado.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Ian Smith)

A portion of the roof was torn off and the church's bell tower was damaged.

Restoration work started in December of last year.