Crews break ground for renovation work at historic Oliver Bath House

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Crews broke ground Thursday at the historic Oliver Bath House for renovation work.

Once it's completed, the bathhouse will have all new mechanicals, new HVAC units and a completely replaced roof and basement.

It's one of only two bathhouses of its kind in the nation, which led to the city's decision to update the facilities all while preserving the building's historical charm.

"We're trying to maintain what is beautiful about the bathhouse and also make it ready for the Pittsburgh of the future and make it ready for people to enjoy in the future," said Kathryn Vargas, the director of CitiParks.

The publically-owned facility is the only one of its kind in the city, offering water aerobic activities all year round.