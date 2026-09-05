Fight breaks out during memorial event for 9-year-old Fayette County girl

A fight involving a Dunbar, Fayette County, council member broke out at a memorial event for 9-year-old Renesmay Eutsey, the girl who was found dead a year ago in the Youghiogheny River.

After one of the event organizers mentioned that council members were unhappy with some organizers, one of the council members confronted them.

Council member Lynn Hall got up; she confronted the organizers who had been speaking. They had just mentioned how council members had failed to vote unanimously to rename the park for Renesmay.

A woman in white, who is yet to be identified, then got involved. She and Hall proceeded to fight each other. Hall claimed that she was scratched on the neck. She told KDKA-TV that council did vote to rename the park, which the mayor also confirmed.

Though the mayor acknowledged that early on, not all council members were enthusiastic about renaming the park, he said they weren't necessarily against it.

Organizers wanted the event's focus to be on Eutsey, imagining it as the 10th birthday party she never got to have.

Eutsey's caregivers have since been charged in her death. They are awaiting trial.

Fayette County District Attorney Mike Aubele was one of the speakers at Saturday's event. He called this one of the worst things they've faced.

"I think about this little girl every single day. I think it's a wonderful thing that we're all here, a year and a day after she died. And we all still remember her. And we're never going to forget her," Aubele said.

Some minor charges are expected to be filed as a result of the fight.