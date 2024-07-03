The furries are taking over Pittsburgh this week. Here's what you need to know about Anthrocon.

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The furry convention returns to Pittsburgh this week.

Anthrocon 2024 runs Thursday through Sunday in Downtown Pittsburgh at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center. The event is one of the largest anthropomorphic conventions in the world and is expected to bring thousands of people to the city from all over the world.

What is a furry?

A furry is a person dressed as a human-like animal character. Anthropomorphic, according to Webster's Dictionary, means "ascribing human characteristics to nonhuman things."

What is Pittsburgh Anthrocon?

Anthrocon is a four-day convention that has called Pittsburgh home since 2006. It will feature fun events like dance parties, writing workshops, art shows and escape rooms.

Officials said more than 15,000 furries are expected to come to town this week for Anthrocon. VisitPittsburgh said when it's all said and done, the furry convention could bring in $17 million in director visitor spending.

The 11,000 hotel room nights for the convention sold out in 12 minutes.

"The city really has warmed up to the furries and everybody across the community really gets excited, genuinely excited that the furries are coming back," Jerad Bachar, president and CEO of VisitPittsburgh, said last month.

Do you have to dress up to go to Anthrocon?

You do not need to dress up in a fursuit to attend, and everyone is welcome at the furry convention

The many events for Anthrocon 2024 include a block party and parade on Saturday on Penn Avenue between Ninth and 11th streets. The parade kicks off at 2 p.m., and the block party begins in front of the convention center once the parade is finished.

There is a sightseeing cruise on Thursday, a poker tournament on Friday, an art show on Saturday, closing ceremonies on Sunday and much more.

Online pre-registration is over, but day passes are available on-site.