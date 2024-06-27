VisitPITTSBURGH expecting a record-breaking attendance for 2024 Anthrocon

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Anthrocon is set for next week and VisitPITTSBURGH is expecting a record-breaking crowd along with economic impact for the city.

More than 15,000 furries are expected to come to town which could bring an anticipated revenue of more than $17 million in director visitor spending, according to VisitPITTSBURGH.

"We're excited to welcome the fursuiters back to Pittsburgh," said Andy Ortale, Chief Sales Officer at VisitPITTSBURGH. "Each year, we have the privilege of working with the event organizers to establish strong community connections and partnerships that leave a significant and lasting impact on our city, and this year, there are several events on the docket that stand to make Anthrocon 2024 bigger and better."

Earlier this year, it was announced that Anthrocon sold out the hotel block set aside for the event at a break-neck 12-minute pace.

More than 11,000 hotel room nights held aside for the annual convention saw attendees purchase the rooms for July 4-7 in that time frame for the first time in the event's history.

Some of the events taking place as part of the annual convention this year include Market Square musicians, which will bring a talent group of musicians to perform in Market Square on July 4 around lunchtime; The Anthrocon Block Party will happen on July 6 and will take over Penn Avenue between 9th and 11th Streets beginning at noon and going through the evening; and The Harris Theater will be showing a special screening of the Don Bluth animate film The Secret of N.I.M.H. at 4 p.m. on July 6.

Of course, one of the main attractions of Anthrocon, The Fursuit Parade, will happen on July 6 beginning at 2 p.m. on 10th Street near Fort Duquesne, proceed south along 10th Street, and then back to the David L. Lawrence Convention Center. More than 5,000 people are expected to be a part of it.

What is Anthrocon?

Since 2006, Anthrocon has called the City of Pittsburgh home.

In that time, it has continued to grow bringing more and more people to the city for the annual event.

"I think when they first came to the city, people didn't know what they were all about. Didn't understand what the furriers were," said Jerad Bachar, president and CEO of VisitPITTSBURGH. "Who were these individuals in these really elaborate costumes? And over those 18 years, the city really has warmed up to the furries and everybody across the community really gets excited, genuinely excited that the furries are coming back."

Anthrocon runs July 4-7th at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center.

Anthrocon's impact on the city and its culture

Each year, when Anthrocon comes to town, it's a huge story - and it's not limited to just the everyday citizens of our city.

For one Pittsburgh sports star, it's become something of a secret weapon.

Pirates outfielder Andrew McCutchen will send out a tweet each year with just one word and seven letters.

"Furries."

During 15 home games during Anthrocon last season, McCutchen has posted a .419 batting average with a .479 on-base percentage, and .742 slugging percentage.

Furries — Andrew McCutchen (@TheCUTCH22) June 29, 2023

He also has launched three home runs.

"The power of the furries, the power of Anthrocon, something about it, I guess," he said with a smile. "They're here and it's like the last Infinity Stone, I can't explain it, but the weekend is not over, let's keep it going."