Registration for the 47th annual Richard S. Caliguiri City of Pittsburgh Great Race opens

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Registration for the 47th annual Great Race as well as the Junior Great Race is officially open as of today.

The race is set to take place on September 28 and 29 with events such as the 10K, 5K, Family Fun Race, Tot Trot, and Diaper Dash.

"As one of Pittsburgh's oldest-running races, the Richard S. Caliguiri City of Pittsburgh Great Race and Dollar Bank Junior Great Race has a rich history of bringing together our community and fostering a sense of camaraderie," said Brian Katze, race director. "With the special pricing, we hope to encourage even more individuals to join us for a day of fitness, fun, and celebration."

This year, the Great Race is expected to see more than 10,000 runners crossing the finish line in Point State Park. Over the years, the race has attracted runners from 30 states and multiple different countries.

Today and tomorrow, registration for the 5K and 10K will cost just $25.

On February 17, the price will increase to $30.

Meanwhile, all Junior Great Race events will cost $10.

All participants will get a race shirt and medal for their participation in the yearly event.

As it has every year, $1 from each registration will go to the Richard S. Caliguiri Amyloidosis Fund which helps support amyloidosis research.

Registration is open now and runners can sign up right here.