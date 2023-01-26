Registered sex offender arrested on new charges, multiple bench warrants

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A registered sex offender wanted on new charges and multiple bench warrants was arrested on Pittsburgh's North Side.

Youssiff Howie had registered his address as Penn Hills, but on Wednesday, Allegheny County sheriff's deputies learned he was at a home on Letsche Street.

When deputies got to the home, they were told Howie was not there, but they later found him in a back bedroom of the apartment. He was taken into custody without incident.

The sheriff's office said Howie was wanted on three bench warrants and charges of indecent assault and corruption of minors. He'll also be charged with violating Megan's Law for not living at his registered address.

Please see attached photo and release regarding the arrest of a fugitive registered sex offender.https://t.co/QLKktwQKmA pic.twitter.com/AXm6ynCvtp — Allegheny County Sheriff's Office (@alleghenybadge) January 26, 2023

While deputies were at the home, they also found Lacy Colbert, a man facing child endangerment charges out of Carnegie. Keith McDaniel, the man who first answered the door when deputies came, was charged with hindering apprehension.

All three were taken to the Allegheny County Jail.