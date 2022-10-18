Watch CBS News
Regent Square residents fed up with massive construction hole on East End Avenue

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Some people who live in Regent Square are fed up with the large construction hole on East End Avenue.

It has blocked the street for weeks now. Residents say aside from it taking so long to fix, the hole's a safety concern, especially with trick-or-treaters gearing up.

Residents are hoping a little publicity of the problem will push the city to respond.

First published on October 17, 2022 / 9:28 PM

