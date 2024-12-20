Former Redbeard's on Mount Washington to reopen under new name

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two friends and business partners say they have plans to breathe new life into the former Redbeard's on Mount Washington.

In a press release posted to a newly-created Facebook page for Shiloh Plate & Pour, Joey DeMarco and Brian Hess announced they plan on rebranding and reopening the bar and restaurant at 201 Shiloh Street.

Earlier this month, the former owner of Redbeard's Sports Bar and Grill announced that he wouldn't renew the lease for the Mount Washington location, which has been a staple in the community for 30 years.

Now called Shiloh Plate & Pour, the establishment is expected to stay open, even as renovations get underway in the next few months. DeMarco and Hess say current employees are staying on board and new team members will be hired as the restaurant evolves. A full rebrand is slated for April of next year.

DeMarco first opened the restaurant 30 years ago as Redbeard's Mountain Resort and Yacht Club with another business partner. Since then, DeMarco has held on to ownership of the building.

DeMarco and Hess say keeping the establishment open is personal. The two first met at Redbeard's 20 years ago, forging a lasting friendship.

"Mount Washington is a special place for both of us," DeMarco said in a press release. "This is where our friendship began, and now we get to bring it full circle. To come back here as partners and breathe new life into this space—it's a dream come true. We can't wait to show everyone what we've got in store."

Shiloh Plate & Pour says customers can expect "a wave" of updates, including new kitchen equipment and a reimagined menu.

"This isn't just a bar or restaurant—it's going to be a great place to gather for the community," Hess said in a statement. "Shiloh Plate & Pour will be where people gather to celebrate everything Pittsburgh—whether it's for a Steelers, Penguins, or Pirates game, a meal with friends, or just soaking up the amazing energy and culture of the city."

The pair say they're also planning a "special event" for past and present Redbeard's customers to celebrate the new chapter. Details are expected to be announced soon.