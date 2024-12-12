Redbeard's on Mount Washington set to close after 30 years

Trying some festive sips with Cindy Lou Who at the Greer Cabaret Theater | PTL Holiday Spectacular

Trying some festive sips with Cindy Lou Who at the Greer Cabaret Theater | PTL Holiday Spectacular

Trying some festive sips with Cindy Lou Who at the Greer Cabaret Theater | PTL Holiday Spectacular

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Redbeard's Sports Bar and Grill on Pittsburgh's Mount Washington is set to close at the end of the month.

Len Semplice, the owner of the restaurant, said in a news release on Thursday that Redbeard's on Shiloh Street will close on Dec. 21. Semplice said he has decided to not renew the lease for the establishment that has been a staple of the community for the last 30 years.

"This is a sad day, the Mt. Washington community has been our family, and we have grown together over the years," Semplice said in the news release. "I want to thank all our loyal customers from the mount and all-around Western Pa as well as the hundreds of tourists that made that ride up the incline to enjoy our locally owned establishment whether it was to watch their favorite sports team play or enjoying dinner and drinks while listening to Acoustics on the patio."

Semplice said it is a "semi-retirement," though the Redbeard's Sports Bar and Grill in Downtown Pittsburgh will remain open.

"Hope to see yinz all dahn town," Semplice said in the news release.

The Downtown Pittsburgh spot on Sixth Street is open Monday through Sunday 11:30 a.m. to 2 a.m.