Past weekend saw record amount of concealed carry permit applications in Allegheny County

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — This past weekend saw a record amount of people apply for concealed carry permits in Allegheny County, and there are upticks in permits in surrounding counties as well.

According to Allegheny County Sheriff Kevin Kraus, the majority of people said they get the permit for self-defense. Butler County Sheriff Mike Slupe said everyone has the right to apply for concealed carry but recommends training.

Over the weekend, the Allegheny County Sheriff's Office said more than 1,100 applied for concealed carry permits at the Jefferson Hills Borough building.

"Certainly, I can't speak for any one person, but it appears it's based on the mass shootings and the turmoil that's going on," Kraus said.

That's a trend we've seen before. Slupe said they've seen an increase in Butler County. It's up from the usual 30 to 40 people a day.

"Now with all the school shootings going on, there's a renewed sense of protection that's needed," he said.

When you have new applications eventually, they must be renewed. Jeff Neiman did that Tuesday at the Allegheny County Courthouse. He got his initial permit for many of the same reasons people are now.

"Let's leave it as self-defense. Government's not protecting us. I'm going to do it," Neiman said.

In Allegheny County, there was an influx of permit applications around the pandemic. It was around 21,000 in 2019 and 2020. Then it jumped to 28,000 in 2021 and down to 25,000 last year. This year is on pace to be about the same.

While this doesn't mean people are buying new guns, both sheriffs recommend having some training.

"You should know the laws surrounding the firearm. You should know how to operate the firearm. You should be trained in the use of that firearm," Slupe said.

"You don't want to have it end up in the hands of somebody that doesn't understand the mechanics of a firearm or safety of a firearm," Sheriff Kraus said.

The permits are run through a background check. Both offices plan to have more satellite events where people can apply for a concealed carry.