Reclamation Community Center in Monroeville seeks to expand access to wellness

MONROEVILLE (KDKA) - Expanding access to wellness and social services is the goal of a new center in Monroeville. The Reclamation Community Center is a hub for a variety of services and resources to help people get by and improve their lives.

Michelle Synan couldn't imagine her life without the food pantry at the center. For some time she was scraping by.

"Reaching out to churches and a lot of them tend to turn you away," Synan said.

Then she learned about the new service in Monroeville.

"I was very happy. It brought tears to my eyes, especially at Thanksgiving time, my mom had just passed away and I was struggling," Synan said.

It's one of countless resources that Reclamation started offering in the past year. Programs are still in the works, but the spot is now saying it's officially open after holding a ribbon-cutting Thursday morning.

Tom Mitlo is the executive director.

"We all need hope, and we all need healing in some way, and so it's trying to find who's out there and how do we bridge that gap of where the need is," Mitlo said.

Besides the pantry, the center is home to a healthcare clinic for those who lack insurance.

Then, there's a recovery program for anyone struggling with some form of pain or addiction, along with a diaper and book bank.

Soon, you'll also find the Haven Childcare Center, offering a daycare, a preschool, and a hybrid homeschool, for kids from infancy to age five.

Then, in the near future there will be a casual veteran coffee meet-up called What's Brewing, and athletic programs.

"Tom helps me, and in turn, I help Tom by volunteering," Synan said.

For Synan, it's also a chance to give back to a place she's grateful for.

"I don't know what I would do without it honestly, and I don't want to think about it," Synan said. "It means a lot to me just to have it available, not just to only me, but to a lot of people in the community."

For more details on specific programs and the days and times they're offered, click here.