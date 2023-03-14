Purina recalls dog food due to elevated levels of vitamin D

Nestlé Purina PetCare has expanded its recall of a prescription dog food Nestlé Purina PetCare has expanded its recall of a prescription dog food 00:22

(CBS News) -- Nestlé Purina is recalling more of its dry dog food after one supplier may have put higher amounts of vitamin D in the kibbles than recommended.

The recall, first announced last month, relates to Purina's Pro Plan Veterinary Diets EL Elemental dog food in the eight-pound and 20-pound bags. Anyone who purchased the food, which is prescribed by veterinarians, should throw it away and contact Purina for a refund, the company said. The food should be completely destroyed to avert it being consumed by wildlife, Purina noted.

Roughly 69 million U.S. households owned a dog in 2022, according to the North American Pet Health Insurance Association, making them the nation's most popular pet.

Vitamin D is an important nutrient in a dog's diet, but too much of it can cause excessive drooling, vomiting, loss of appetite, increased thirst and urination, and kidney dysfunction.

Two pet owners who bought the recalled food reported their dogs had overly vitamin D levels, Purina said. The dogs recovered after they stopped eating the food. No other Purina pet food labels have been impacted, the company said.

Purina sold the prescription dog food nationwide through veterinary clinics and online. The UPC codes are 38100 19190 and 38100 19192. Anyone with questions can contact 1-800-345-5678 or visit Purina's website.

In 2018, a number of dog owners reported that the animals fell ill or died after eating food made by Hill's Pet Nutrition. The company eventually recalled the product. That same year, the Food and Drug Administration posted recalls for dog food with elevated, or potentially elevated, levels of vitamin D from eight other brands.

