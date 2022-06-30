Police: Man in 'grave condition' after shooting in Rankin
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are investigating a shooting in Rankin.
The Allegheny County Police Department said officials were notified Wednesday of a shooting at the Palisades Plaza Apartments around 7:30 p.m.
Police said first responders found a man who was shot multiple times. He was taken to a local hospital in "grave condition."
It is not clear if there have been any arrests.
