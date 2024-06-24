Bail set at $12.5 million for man accused of shooting Philadelphia police officer

Bail set for man accused of shooting Philadelphia police officer in Kensington Bail set for man accused of shooting Philadelphia police officer in Kensington 24:31

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia's police commissioner and other city officials provided an update Monday on the investigation involving Ramon Rodriguez Vazquez, the man accused of shooting an officer in Kensington over the weekend.

On Sunday, authorities charged Vazquez, 36, with attempted murder of a law enforcement officer and numerous other offenses, including aggravated assault and criminal trespass.

The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office said Monday that bail for Vazquez has been set at $12.5 million.

Ramon Rodriguez Vazquez, 36, is charged with attempted murder of a law enforcement officer and numerous other offenses, including aggravated assault and criminal trespass. Philadelphia Police Department

Police said the 31-year-old officer, who'd been on the police force for about six years, was shot at least once in the neck on Saturday and rushed to the hospital where he remains in critical condition. Over the weekend, Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker said the officer, whose name has not been released on the family's request, is on life support.

"He's in a battle," Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel said Monday. "They asked us not to share any additional information, but to continue to ask the community for their prayers."

"What this family has gone through is unspeakable," District Attorney Larry Krasner said. "It is unacceptable. We cannot have this in this city, for this family, for law enforcement officers in general. We cannot have this happening in our communities. My office intends to do everything we can to support this victim, this victim's family, this victim's fellow officers, all of law enforcement, and the communities that are most affected."

According to police, Vazquez is accused of opening fire on two officers Saturday night on the 3600 block of F Street after police pulled over a car shortly after 7:15 p.m.

During Monday's press conference, Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore said after officers pulled over the vehicle, which police believe was driven by Vazquez, they determined the stop would become a "live stop," meaning a tow truck would be called to confiscate the vehicle.

Vanore said this was because the driver didn't have a license, the car wasn't registered and there was no other paperwork associated with the vehicle.

During the stop, police said Vazquez made a phone call, after which two 33-year-old women and a 37-year-old man arrived in a different vehicle. Police initially said that four people were inside the car that was stopped, but on Monday, Vanore clarified that the three other individuals at the scene came there separately.

While searching the car before it was towed, Vanore said officers spotted a gun holster on the floorboard. When approached by police, Vanore said Vazquez allegedly dropped what he was holding, ran and while running turned and fired three shots at the two officers.

Surveillance video of man suspected of shooting a Philadelphia police officer in Kensington on Saturday, June 22 Philadelphia Police Department

The injured officer's partner returned fire once, Vanore said, before going back to help get his partner into a car and to Temple University Hospital.

Vanore said video captured the sequence of events that happened after Vazquez allegedly fired his gun. He said the alleged shooter was seen on camera running, at one point with a firearm in his hand, to a garage on G Street, where he took off his white shirt and kept on a dark-colored shirt as he kept running.

At the intersection of G and Tioga streets, Vanore said video showed the shooter approach a maroon minivan and attempt to get into the vehicle, which sped away before he had the chance.

About 15 minutes after the shooting, police said Vazquez approached a man sitting on his front step and forced that person into their home at gunpoint. Vanore said eventually that person was released from the home, but Vazquez remained inside. He was eventually removed from the house without further incident, Vanore said.

A warrant served at that property turned up a firearm, Vanore added.

"I had the honor and pleasure of meeting our officer's family yesterday as I spent a few hours at Temple Hospital," Bethel said. "And what an amazing and strong family he has. I continue to ask that you, and the community and others continue to pray for their family."

Police chaplains and fellow officers were asked to attend a pop-up prayer meeting. Church and ministry leaders were also asked to come to show their support.