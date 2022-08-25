Large amount of 'rainbow fentanyl' seized in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. (KDKA) - Officers said they seized a large amount of "rainbow fentanyl" in Morgantown, a colorful version of the deadly drug that's made to look like candy.

U.S. Attorney William Ihlenfeld said adolescent overdose deaths have doubled over the past decade, blaming it on fentanyl and the way it's marketed. Ihlenfeld said the multi-colored pills found in Morgantown are "another example of drug cartels being creative in how they produce and sell their product."

Officers seized a large amount of "rainbow fentanyl" in Morgantown, a colorful version of the deadly drug that resembles candy. (Photo: FBI Pittsburgh)

Federal prosecutors said the production quality of the counterfeits is superior to pills seized in the past. Investigators believe the drugs came from Mexico, then went to California before coming to Morgantown.

Calling rainbow fentanyl a "trend," officials said U.S. Custom and Border Patrol agents in Arizona seized 15,000 multi-colored pills from someone attempting to smuggle them into the country last week.

"We will relentlessly pursue drug dealers who are targeting our youth with drugs disguised as candy," said FBI Pittsburgh Special Agent in Charge Mike Nordwall in a news release. "These pills may look harmless, but they are potentially deadly. We ask the community to talk with your children about the dangers of illegal drugs and to not take something if they aren't sure what it is or where it came from."

Officers also seized "significant quantities" of crystal meth, cocaine and powdered fentanyl in Morgantown, according to a press release. Criminal charges are expected to be announced later.