Rain will turn into snow in the Pittsburgh area on Wednesday evening

It is all about temperatures today.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

I know everyone wants to know when it will start to snow. The short answer is between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m., depending on where you are located. If you are out traveling and need to know about slick roads, or if you are wondering when you should salt the drive?

I have temperatures dipping below 32° at around 9 p.m. tonight. This is the earliest that most will have to start worrying about slick conditions on roads and any other issues that go with cold weather and precipitation.

Winter Weather Advisory in place for areas in western Pennsylvania KDKA Weather Center

It will be Thursday morning before slick roads become more than an isolated inconvenience.

While snow for most will be a nuisance, snow totals of 3 - 6 inches are expected in the Laurel Highlands. Most of this snow will fall this evening and early on Thursday. While the Ridges and Laurel Highlands road crews certainly know how to keep roads free and clear from snow, they will be working extra hard overnight to limit the impact of snow on area roads.

If you must travel tonight through these areas on Thursday morning, make sure you give yourself some extra time. My advice is to leave this afternoon or to wait until late tomorrow morning when the heaviest of the snow would have come and gone.

Outside of the Laurel Highlands & Ridges, snow squalls are expected to be around for the morning hours. This means rapidly changing conditions, gusty winds, brief rounds of visibility impairment, and slick conditions on area roads that will not be consistent. While I can't rule out some school delays, I don't think they will be widespread.

Precipitation chances throughout the rest of the week KDKA Weather Center

Looking ahead, snow showers stick around through at least Saturday.

I have snow showers wrapping up early on Sunday. Temperatures will also dip to the teens by the end of Thursday and stay well below the seasonal average through next week. There will be a couple of chances next week for temperatures to dip into single digits.

At least we had yesterday's 50-degree day to enjoy before the temperature dip.

7-day forecast: January 14, 2026 KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!