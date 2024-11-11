Sunday's rain in Pittsburgh area was step in right direction but more is needed

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Sunday's rain dropped buckets of much-needed water on the Pittsburgh area, but did it even make a dent in what we need?

What's crazy to think about is we're above normal for precipitation because so much of it happened back in the spring. We've had such dry weather that we need more days like Sunday to get back on track.

Numerous brush fires were reported over the weekend. Crews from all over our region dealt with the fast-moving flames.

"With the wind, it's rough," North Fayette Township Assistant Fire Chief Brandon Wharton said.

Some were tucked deep in the words like one near Tarentum off the Rachel Carson Trail. Summit Hose Company Fire Chief Joshua Fox said the terrain, remoteness and cover of darkness made it a challenge. Within a couple of hours, crews got the flames out.

"Everyone did a great job of detaining it, getting fire lines established and holding it to the area," Fox said.

Meteorologists with the National Weather Service said Sunday's rain was a step in the right direction, but more rain is needed.

"If we have a day like yesterday every week for the next five weeks, something like that may be able to help the long-term drought concerns," said Colton Milcarek, an NWS Pittsburgh meteorologist.

The challenge is making sure we get the right amount of rain. Too little, nothing is changing. Too much, you can get flash flooding.

"A steady light to moderate rainfall all day is the best way to get out of these droughts without seeing a major impact," Milcarek said.

Firefighters are pleading with people to listen to burn bans that are in place in some counties, as well as state parks and forests.

"People aren't aware of how quickly that can spread, especially with windy conditions. No one should be burning when it's windy outside," Chief Fox said.