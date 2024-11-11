More rain expected in Pittsburgh area after first rain of the month recorded Sunday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Sunday's rain of 0.54 inches was the first measurable rain of the month. More rain is on the way Monday, but not nearly as much as I expect most places will see five-hundredths of an inch or less.

The best chance to see rain is in places from Pittsburgh to the north. If you are south of I-70, your chance of rain will only be in the isolated range. Rain chances will be around for just the late afternoon to evening hours.

The lack of rain is only part of the story when it comes to our odd weather pattern so far this month with us also looking at the fourth warmest start to the month on record.

Pittsburgh's average temperature through Nov. 10 is 56.2 degrees. This is the fourth warmest start on record and the warmest since the hottest start ever in 1977. Monday's high has already been hit as we were at 61 degrees at midnight. With lows Monday in just the mid to upper 40s, we will see another day well above average. Afternoon temperatures will hit the mid-50s. It should be sunny in the morning with cloudy skies rolling in sometime after 1 p.m. The best rain chance today will come from 4p-8p, but light rain could continue into Tuesday morning.

Looking ahead, temperatures won't be as warm this week as they have been, but I am still seeing a number of days with temperatures well above average.

There are a couple of days where our forecast temperatures are likely to go up. One of those days is on Wednesday with model data showing 850mb temperatures around 9 degrees celsius. This would normally translate to highs in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. Model data shows a high level in the mid-50s. There are reasons this can occur including a layer of cold air just at the surface. At this time, I am keeping temperatures close to what the model data has, but will look closer at the data to see why it keeps us so low.

Monday: Sunny and dry for the Veteran's Day Parade, Light rain later

High: 61 Afternoon high: 56

Tuesday: Morning drizzle

High: 50

Wednesday: Mild temperatures

High: 60

Thursday: Rain chance with the best chance coming in the morning

High: 53

Friday: Isolated showers

High: 50