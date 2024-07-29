Rain chances return throughout the Pittsburgh area today

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Rain chances will return to the Pittsburgh area today with severe weather possible tomorrow and Wednesday.

Strong wind speed is the biggest concern when it comes to Tuesday and Wednesday storms. I have a higher storm chance coming in on Tuesday. NOAA's Storm Prediction Center offices have Wednesday shaded in with a level 1 out of 5 severe weather risk. This is the lowest risk level issued daily. Tuesday is not included on the risk map at all.

Rain chances will be around on Thursday and Friday as well. I have Saturday's rain chance the highest of the week.

Highs today will be in the mid-80s. Yesterday was the tenth day so far this month where we have seen temperatures hitting the 90s. I'll dip temperatures down to the low 80s on Tuesday and bring them back to the mid-80s for Wednesday. I have highs hitting 90 on Thursday with temperatures in the mid-80s Friday, Saturday, and Sunday with low humidity levels.

Finally, air quality at times will be an issue this week. Today's an air quality alert day with air being unhealthy for sensitive groups today. Including green levels that are 'good' there are six levels when it comes to air quality. We are a level 3 today. A level three is listed as moderate and Air.gov says that on these days the air is unhealthy for sensitive groups.

We will see several level 2 and level 3 (again out of six levels) days this week with wildfire smoke being a higher issue for the middle and end of the week.

I saw Twisters the movie over the weekend. Without giving up any spoilers, my main takeaway is to have a plan in place in case the weather turns dangerous wherever you may. I know that Hollywood is going to Hollywood, but the way that they made storm chasers and scientists the only knowledgeable people in every severe event was a little annoying. Constantly they were the only ones who knew where tornado shelters were. You had people who worked at businesses that were clueless about what to do when a tornado was heading right for them. Seconds count at times. Make sure you know exactly what to do and that those you love to as well. Hopefully, this isn't a tip that you'll need to thank me for later. Besides that, Twisters was a fun summer blockbuster with some amazing special effects. I give the movie four out of five smiles with five being a perfect score.

