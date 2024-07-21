Rain chances increase throughout Pittsburgh area as week progresses

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- After a gorgeous weekend, clouds will roll in overnight, bringing a bit more humidity on Monday with increasing rain chances ahead of a warm front that will lift through the area.

Aware: Several chances for showers/pop-up storms this week.

A few scattered showers will be possible by mid-morning into lunch, with a few scattered thunderstorms popping up through Monday afternoon. Tuesday will bring a few scattered showers at times, but Wednesday, and especially Thursday, will have better rain chances as a cold front approaches late in the week.

Right now, models are only showing between a quarter to around half an inch of rain for most through midweek, but it's very dry, and everything will help at this point.

So far, temps look to stay more seasonable in the lower to mid-80s through the week, with very low chances of any type of severe weather.

