Rain chances highest in the East on Friday, severe storms possible Monday

Any Alert Days Ahead? Monday is going to be a FAWD.

Aware: 0.31 inches of rain fell at Pittsburgh International Airport on Thursday, and 2.65 inches of rain has fallen at the airport so far this month. That's the sixth wettest start on record and the wettest since last year. Last year was the wettest start on record.

Precipitation records in April: April 11, 2025. KDKA Weather Center

Our unsettling, dry weather pattern has suddenly gone bust. So far this month, Pittsburgh has recorded 2.65 inches of rain. Most of this has been soaking rain, which has been wonderful for those communities that have been rain-starved. The soggy weather pattern will continue over the next week, with scattered showers possible on Friday and a severe weather chance for Monday. Strong straight-line winds being the main threat at that time.

Pittsburgh-area forecast: April 11, 2025. KDKA Weather Center

Friday's rain chance will be the highest the farther east you are. No matter where you are, the morning's rain chance will just be isolated. Rain chances will be in the scattered range for the afternoon. Again the highest chance for rain will come to communities east of Pittsburgh but I think most see at least a little rain this afternoon.

Weather headlines: April 11, 2025. KDKA Weather Center

Temperatures on Friday should be similar to where we were on Thursday, where we saw morning lows dipping to 40 degrees in Pittsburgh and highs hit 49 degrees for the afternoon. Our morning lows will be in the 30s for most places on Friday. Highs on Friday will be near, but probably just shy of 50 degrees. Rain chances will be lower on Saturday, but our temperatures will be similar to what we see on Friday with highs probably not hitting the 50-degree mark in Pittsburgh.

The 7-Day Forecast: April 11, 2025. KDKA Weather Center

Temperatures begin to warm up on Sunday, where I have our afternoon highs hitting 60 degrees. We have a chance to hit 70 degrees on Monday, but the temperature trend on Monday continues to cool down. Temperatures don't matter too much on Monday as the leading edge of an upper low will potentially bring with it a round of severe weather. Strong gusty straight-line wind is the biggest concern, and quick tornadic spin-ups also look to be possible.

