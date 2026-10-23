Rain chances for the Pittsburgh area remain several days away

Rain chances won't be in the forecast in the Pittsburgh region for at least several more days.

Any alert days ahead? Nope. Frost advisory in place this morning

Aware: Josephine is no more. The Atlantic Ocean is quiet right now when it comes to tropical storms

Rain chances remain elusive heading into the weekend. Our next rain chance comes next week, but long-range model data is no longer in agreement about when exactly it will arrive. The EURO model has been consistent with the ridge of high pressure breaking down on Wednesday into Thursday, with our next front bringing rain on Thursday. This is still in line with model data up until now, all showing showers from the front impacting us either Wednesday or Thursday. There was some play with timing but not too much. The GFS global model is the big change this morning, now showing our next rain chance arriving on Halloween with light to moderate rain sticking around through Trick-or-Treat hours. If I were a gambler, I wouldn't bet on our next measurable rain chance. The odds on any one day are simply too low, and it would just be a guess, perhaps an educated guess with data, but still just a guess. I guess we will just have to continue to enjoy this nice stretch of cool mornings and pleasant afternoons with no real end in sight.

KDKA Weather Center

Skies will be sunny for today, making it five in a row. Normally by now we are getting into Pittsburgh's and Western PA's cloudy season, but today will be the fifth day in a row with nothing but sunshine. There will be a chance for some fog this morning, and data shows fog thick enough that some fog could make it through 10 a.m. Morning lows are a little warmer than yesterday, with most bottoming out near 40°. Highs today will be in the low 60s with noon temperatures near 60°. Winds will be light, coming in from the northeast mostly.

Highs on Saturday will be in the mid-60s with sunny skies. Morning lows will be in the low 40s. Sunday lows will dip back into the 30s with highs in the upper 60s. I still have our Monday high hitting 70 degrees.

KDKA Weather Center

Monday should be the hottest day of the next week.