Rachel Carson Bridge to close weekday nights for 2 months

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Overnight closures on the Rachel Carson Bridge are scheduled to start on Dec. 12.

The Allegheny County Department of Public Works said the bridge will close from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. on weekday nights so crews can install enhanced lighting. The work is expected to take at least two months.

Traffic will be detoured using Fort Duquesne Boulevard, the Andy Warhol Bridge and Isabella Street. One sidewalk will stay open for pedestrians.

After work is done, crews will move on to the Andy Warhol Bridge. A date for overnight closures isn't finalized yet, the county said.

The Roberto Clemente Bridge, which is currently closed for rehabilitation work, will also get enhanced lighting sometime late next year.