R&B group 'The Manhattans' raise money for New Horizon Theater

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Popular R&B vocal group The Manhattans were in Pittsburgh on Saturday to help raise money for a local theater.

New Horizon Theater in East Liberty is one of the last free-standing African-American theaters in the area.

They were also in the building to help celebrate the theater's 30th anniversary.

"We have a relationship and I think it's wonderful and it's an honor to be able to support New Horizons, it's good to pay support and give back," said Gerald Alston.

The Manhattans have been singing the rhythm and blues since 1962.