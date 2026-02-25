Quinnipiac poll takes pulse of Pennsylvania voters on Trump, Shapiro and data centers

From issues to races, a new Quinnipiac University poll released on Wednesday took the pulse of Pennsylvania voters.

On artificial intelligence data centers, it's a bold "no" from the more than 830 registered voters surveyed from Feb. 19 to 23. Specifically, the poll found that nearly 70% to 20% are against building one of these centers in their community, with all political parties in agreement.

Polling analyst Tim Malloy said it's evident that it's an unpopular idea.

"That's a pretty big indictment of something that is coming down the road," Malloy said. "More Democrats are against it than Republicans, but it's the rare moment of where they're pretty close to each other on this."

Fifty-six percent of voters surveyed also think the Trump administration is being too harsh in its treatment of undocumented immigrants in the U.S., while 36% think it's handling it "about right" and 6% think it's being "too lenient."

"Since everybody's got a cell phone now, what happens is very public, very quickly, and recorded forever, and played over and over again," Malloy said. "A majority, pretty firm one says they don't like what they're seeing."

On the campaign front, the polling shows Gov. Josh Shapiro is up nearly 20 points in his race for reelection against Republican Stacy Garrity.

"The trouble that Garrity faces is a lot of people don't really know enough about her," Malloy said.

While the poll shows support for Shapiro as governor, it's not the same sentiment for him as president. When asked if they'd support a Shapiro run for the White House in 2028, 40% of those surveyed said "yes," 43% said "no," and 16% didn't have an opinion.

As for our senators, across all parties, 46% to 40% approve of the way Sen. John Fetterman is handling his job, but Malloy said, broken down, something stands out.

"Fetterman is more popular with Republicans in the state of Pennsylvania than he is with people from his own party, the Democrats, and I don't think we've ever seen anything like that," Malloy said.

For Sen. Dave McCormick, his approval rating is 37% to 33%, but 30% didn't give their thoughts. Malloy said this indicates not enough is known about McCormick, with him still being relatively new to the job.