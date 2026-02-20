QMNTY Pantry and Cafe in Pittsburgh opens to public next week

QMNTY Pantry and Cafe in Pittsburgh is set to open to the public on Monday.

The food pantry on East Ohio Street on the North Side is run by TransYOUniting and Proud Haven. However, anyone can stop by. People will be able to get free meals and groceries

Dena Stanley, the founder of TransYOUniting, says no questions will be asked.

"We saw what happened in November when the government shut down and was not giving out access to food, so this is our answer. In a sense, that can happen at any given time. There's a lot of folks who are struggling right now."

The grand opening for LGBTQIA+ individuals was held on Feb. 19. If you want to help, you can drop off nonperishables.