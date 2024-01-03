QB Tyler Huntley to start, Lamar Jackson to rest in Baltimore Ravens' regular-season finale vs. Steelers

Fill the Bank: Ravens AFC Divisional playoff tickets at M&T Bank Stadium go on sale Friday Fill the Bank: Ravens AFC Divisional playoff tickets at M&T Bank Stadium go on sale Friday 00:29

BALTIMORE - With nothing to play for, the Baltimore Ravens are resting star quarterback Lamar Jackson for Saturday's regular-season finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Head coach John Harbaugh announced that Tyler Huntley will start with Josh Johnson serving as the backup.

Kickoff will be at 4:30 p.m. at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. Weather conditions could be sloppy with Maryland expecting a winter storm throughout Saturday.

"The quarterback for this game will be Tyler," Harbaugh said. "Beyond that, there's not really much to talk about."

Jackson was recently named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week after he torched the Miami Dolphins for 321 passing yards, five touchdowns and a perfect 158.3 passer rating.

Huntley has completed 6-of-9 passes for 57 yards this season.

Harbaugh said shifty quarterback Malik Cunningham will be the team's third quarterback.

"He'll be up for the game. He will be active," Harbaugh said. "He will be a quarterback in the rotation, and he'll be our third quarterback. He'll also be able to play some other positions for us. He'll be able to play a little on special teams. He'll be playing some wide receiver, which he's been practicing here and there. He'll be a factor."

“The quarterback for this game will be Tyler, the backup will be Josh.”



Harbs opens his presser with personnel updates for Week 18: pic.twitter.com/gRLTI0hWSz — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 3, 2024

Harbaugh didn't say if any of the other starters will rest on Saturday.

"I'm not really ruling anyone else out for the game until we see what our injury situation will be," Harbaugh said.

The Ravens (13-3) have secured the top seed in the AFC playoffs, a bye and the AFC North title.

They will open the playoffs in the AFC Divisional round on Jan. 20 or Jan. 21.