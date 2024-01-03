Maryland Weather: Dry today but tracking weekend storm

BALTIMORE -- Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 46. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Dry and bright today. Seasonably mild with temps slightly above our normal highs of 44°. Updates on #WJZ #FirstAlertWeather pic.twitter.com/n9Udx5GTYB — Tim Williams WJZ (@TimWilliamsWJZ) January 3, 2024

Tonight: A slight chance of rain showers after 1am, mixing with snow after 2am. Cloudy, with a low around 33. Light and variable wind becoming north around 6 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 46. Northwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 23. Northwest wind 8 to 11 mph

THIS WEEKEND:

Attention then turns toward this weekend as a significant storm system approaches the area. Rain and snow will move into the area Saturday afternoon and continue through early Sunday morning.

Tracking a significant Winter storm this weekend. Agreement between models is becoming clear. Chance of snowfall accumulations appear greater along and northwest of I-95 with higher amounts the farther north you go. Updates on #WJZ #FirstAlertWeather pic.twitter.com/ypnJ4BLd6N — Tim Williams WJZ (@TimWilliamsWJZ) January 3, 2024

Right now it appears that the most likely area for significant snowfall accumulations will be along and northwest of I-95 with even better chances the farther north and west you go from the Baltimore Beltway. So for example if you are in Carroll Co or Frederick Co. the potential for significant accumulations over 5" is HIGH.

Closer to Baltimore, the potential snow totals will drop off significantly. The Eastern Shore may see some snow at the start of the system Saturday afternoon but it will quickly change over to rain and stay that way for the duration of the storm.

It is still way too early for specific impacts but parts of the area could see over an 1" of rain and areas north and west of Baltimore could see up to 10" of snow with I-95 serving as the dividing line.

The storm is still developing, and any shift in the storm track will change the outcome in a major way, so we'll be monitoring this and will keep you posted throughout the week.